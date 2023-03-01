What to know about Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial

Alex Murdaugh’s family long dominated the legal scene in his small South Carolina county. But for the past six weeks, Murdaugh has been on the other side of the courtroom, standing trial on murder charges in the 2021 shootings of his wife and son. More than 75 witnesses have been called and about 800 photographs, reports and exhibits have been presented as evidence. Prosecutors say Murdaugh killed his family to gain sympathy and buy time to hide his financial crimes. But prosecutors don’t have direct evidence like the weapons used in the killings, a confession, video surveillance or bloody clothes.

