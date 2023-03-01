Skip to Content
Pueblo petitioners who want to get rid of mayor believe they have enough signatures to launch special election

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A group in Pueblo has gathered signatures in hopes of launching a special election this summer.

The group gathering signatures wants to switch the city back to a "city manager style government" instead of the current "strong-mayor system."

The Pueblo City Clerk says the group needs 3,768 VALID signatures to force the special election. The group will also have to pay more than $150,000 to cover the cost of that election.

The signatures were due today, March 1, 2023, and the group says they believe they have enough.

The City Clerk's Office will still have to have to verify the validity of the signatures.

