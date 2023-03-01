Iran expels 2 German envoys amid uproar over death sentence

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says it has expelled two German diplomats over Berlin’s alleged interference in its internal affairs. The move comes a week after Germany expelled two Iranian diplomats over a death sentence handed down to an Iranian-German opposition figure accused of masterminding deadly attacks. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that it had also summoned the German ambassador over “excessive” demands, without elaborating. Iran has repeatedly summoned European diplomats in recent months as it has accused Western countries of being behind nationwide anti-government protests, without providing evidence. Germany said the latest move was “completely unjustified.”

