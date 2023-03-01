Skip to Content
Hunter who killed pet dogs says he thought they were coyotes

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A hunter who told authorities he killed and skinned what he thought were two coyotes, but later discovered they were a Connecticut family’s pet German shepherds, has been criminally charged. Michael Konschak, of Carmel, New York, said during a hearing Wednesday that he is ashamed of what he did. The hearing in Danbury Superior Court drew dozens of people including the dogs’ owners and animal rights advocates. A judge rejected Konschak’s request for a probation program that could have resulted in the charges being erased. Authorities say Konschak killed the dogs with a crossbow on Nov. 18 after the animals escaped from their owners’ yard in Ridgefield.

