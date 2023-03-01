British navy seizes Iran missiles, parts likely Yemen bound

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The British navy seized anti-tank missiles and fins for ballistic missile assemblies during a raid on a small boat heading from Iran likely to Yemen. That’s according to British and American officials, who issued statements Thursday about the seizure. The raid took place Feb. 23 after an American aircraft detected a small boat heading from Iran. The boat tried to reenter Iranian territorial water, but was stopped before it could. Inside the boat, British troops say they found Russian 9M133 Kornet anti-tank guided missiles. Also on board were small fins that the U.S. Navy identified as jet vanes for medium-range ballistic missiles. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the seizure.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.