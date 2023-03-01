At least 22 people, including children, abducted in Congo
By CHRISTINA MALKIA
Associated Press
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Authorities in Congo say at least 22 people, including children, have been abducted from three villages in the north. Seven armed men dressed in white military uniforms, attacked towns in Ango territory in Bas-Uele province Tuesday. The central African nation has been wracked by violence for decades, mostly in the east where some 120 armed groups fight for power, influence, natural resources and some to protect their community. While no one has claimed responsibility for the kidnappings, the region was once a stronghold of the Lord’s Resistance Army, a rebel group from Uganda, led by warlord Joseph Kony, one of the continent’s most notorious fugitives.