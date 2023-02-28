Biden to nominate Julie Su as next US labor secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating Julie Su, the current deputy and former California official, as his next labor secretary. She would replace the departing incumbent, former Boston mayor Marty Walsh. Su, a civil rights attorney and former head of California’s labor department, was central to negotiations between labor and freight rail companies late last year, working to avert an economically debilitating strike, She has also worked to broaden employee training programs and crack down on wage theft. Biden, in a statement, called her a “champion for workers.” Walsh announced his intention to leave the administration earlier this month to lead the National Hockey League Players’ Association.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

