Biden could face first veto of presidency as Democrats weigh whether to rescind DC crime law

By Lauren Fox and Manu Raju, CNN

Multiple Democrats are undecided about how they will vote on a measure that would overturn a rewriting of Washington, D.C.’s criminal code, which critics have argued is soft on violent criminals.

The measure is expected to come up for a vote by next week and only needs a simple majority to pass. Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, has said he will vote with Republicans on it.

If it passes, it is likely to be the first bill that President Joe Biden will consider vetoing. Biden has said he opposes rescinding the DC crime measure but has not explicitly said if he will veto it.

The question is whether Manchin will be alone in his vote. If he is, it would be the first time that Pennsylvania Democrat Sen. John Fetterman’s absence had an effect on a vote in the Senate because then the measure would only need 50 votes to pass. Fetterman has stepped away from the Senate for the time being to seek treatment for depression.

Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat up for reelection this cycle, told reporters he still has not decided if he would back the measure.

“I hate to be a cop out for you guys all the time, but I do have to look at it. I just don’t know what it does yet,” Tester said Tuesday. “There is the issue of, you know, D.C. does what D.C. wants to do and let D.C. do what they do, but we do have some oversight.”

Democratic Sens. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Mark Kelly of Arizona and Gary Peters of Michigan also told CNN they have not made up their minds and are weighing the legislation.

The measure passed out of the House with 31 Democratic votes.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

