Youngkin adviser says 2024 race is more than Trump, DeSantis

NEW YORK (AP) — A top political adviser to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says his comments that the 2024 GOP presidential campaign is “a two-person race between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis” does not preclude Youngkin from jumping in in the coming months, should he choose. Youngkin strategist Jeff Roe said Monday that he was not sending a signal of Youngkin’s intentions or future prospects when he remarked over the weekend that there was no room for another candidate. He called Youngkin “a unicorn in American politics,” and said the governor could create his own political lane if he runs.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.