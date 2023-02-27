U.N. suspends flights in E. Congo after helicopter fired on

GOMA, Congo (AP) — The United Nations says that one of its helicopters came under heavy fire in eastern Congo, bringing the mission to suspend flights in the conflict-riddled region. The U.N. World Food Program said that a helicopter returning from Walikale to Goma in North Kivu province, came under attack for 10 minutes last week but was able to land safely in Goma with all three crew and 10 passengers unharmed. The U.N. said that flights have been suspended to specific routes in the region until the security situation can be reassessed. Fighting in eastern Congo has been simmering for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources — while others try to defend their communities.

