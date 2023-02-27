New quake hits Turkey, toppling more buildings: 1 killed
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Officials say a magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey causing some damaged buildings to collapse and killing at least one person. Monday’s quake came three weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region. A father and daughter were reported trapped beneath the rubble of one building. At least 69 people were injured. Turkey’s disaster management agency said that Monday’s earthquake was centered in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province. Malatya was among 11 Turkish provinces hit by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6.