Mexican troops, border residents clash after 5 shot, killed

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — A shooting by Mexican army soldiers left five people dead in the rough border city of Nuevo Laredo. That ignited a clash between the soldiers and angry local residents who came to the scene to protest. According to a state crime scene report, the soldiers were investigating gunshots from the area and opened fire on a pickup truck early Sunday after it failed to obey their orders to stop. The report said five bodies were found in or near the bullet-riddled truck in Nuevo Laredo, which is opposite Laredo, Texas. The group Human Rights Committee of Nuevo Laredo says in a statement that the incident provoked a scuffle between soldiers and a large group of angry residents who believed the victims were unarmed

