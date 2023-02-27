Los Angeles ringleader of $18M COVID fraud scheme extradited

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a leader of a Los Angeles-based fraud operation that stole $18 million in COVID-19 aid money has been extradited from Europe to the U.S., where she could face more than a decade in prison. The Los Angeles Times says police in Montenegro turned over Tamara Dadyn to the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday. Dadyan fled to the Balkan country last year. Prosecutors say Dadyan and others fraudulently applied for about 150 relief loans intended to help businesses and employees struggling during the pandemic. Dadyan pleaded guilty in 2021 to fraud conspiracy. Her sister and brother-in-law fled earlier to Montenegro but were sent back the U.S. last November to face long prison sentences.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.