Democrat Elissa Slotkin to seek Michigan’s open Senate seat

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic congresswoman Elissa Slotkin of Michigan says she’ll seek the state’s open Senate seat in 2024. Slotkin is the first high-profile candidate to run for the seat being vacated by longtime Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow. In a campaign video released Monday morning, Slotkin says the country needs “a new generation of leaders that thinks differently, works harder and never forgets that we are public servants.” The 46-year-old former CIA intelligence officer is the first Democrat to enter the race. Slotkin is coming off an impressive victory in last year’s midterms, comfortably winning reelection despite being heavily targeted by Republicans.

