Canadian entries take top prizes for best tasting tap water

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. was shut out from the top prizes at an annual international water tasting contest in West Virginia. Entries from Canada took the top two spots for Best Municipal Water on Saturday at the 33rd annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting. Clearbrook, British Columbia, a previous six-time champion, took home first place and North Muskoka, Ontario, finished second. The top bottled water award went to an entry from Italy’s Mediterranean island of Sardinia. The sparkling water gold medal went to an entry from Bosnia-Herzogovina. Judges base their rankings on taste, odor, mouth feel and aftertaste. The entries came from 18 states, three Canada provinces and 14 other countries.

