5 dead ID’ed in Nevada crash include grandson of WWII pilot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The pilot of a medical transport plane that crashed during a winter storm in Nevada, killing all five people on board, followed in the footsteps of his grandfather who flew bombers in World War II. A brother of 46-year-old Scott Walton of Allendale, Michigan says he was almost 40 when he switched careers to became a pilot. A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday that it will take two to three weeks to complete a preliminary investigation into the cause of the crash. Investigators say the single-engine Pilatus PC12 apparently broke apart Friday night before hitting the ground about 40 miles southeast of Reno.

