Voting continues in Nigeria, a day after polls due to close

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — More people in Nigeria have cast ballots even though voting in the country’s presidential and parliamentary elections had been supposed to end on Saturday. Election observers said votes were cast in Benue, Adamawa and Bayelsa states even as the counting of ballots ballots was underway Sunday in places where polls had closed. Preliminary results were expected as early as Sunday evening. Logistical and security challenges caused widespread delays across the country on Saturday. Election observers urged authorities to closely monitor the ongoing voting. Associated Press journalists saw armed men pull up to a voting station in a minibus Saturday, fire shots in the air and grab the presidential ballot box.

