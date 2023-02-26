Start your week smart: Ukraine, Ohio toxic train, Jan. 6, Air fryer recall, ‘Dilbert’

By Andrew Torgan, CNN

Are you reading today’s edition of 5 Things on your phone? That’s good! However, if you find yourself looking at your phone nearly all the time, that’s definitely not good … particularly if your frequent trips down the digital rabbit hole are taking a physical and mental toll.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was “certain” his country will win the war against Russia as Ukraine marked the first anniversary of the Russian invasion on Friday.

• Federal teams are going door to door to check in with residents of East Palestine, Ohio, and conducting health surveys as part of the federal government’s response to the toxic train derailment that has fueled anxiety about the safety of the air and water in the town, according to a White House official.

• CNN, along with a group of other media organizations, has signed on to a letter calling for congressional leaders to grant access to security footage from inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave Fox News’ Tucker Carlson access to the material earlier this month.

• Roughly 2 million Cosori air fryers have been recalled because they pose a possible fire risk. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said that consumers “should immediately stop” using the air fryers and contact Cosori for a free replacement.

• Newspapers across the US dropped the “Dilbert” comic strip over the weekend after the creator of the satirical cartoon went on a racist tirade, calling Black Americans a “hate group” and suggesting that White people should “get the hell away” from them.

The week ahead

Monday

Mobile World Congress, one of the tech industry’s biggest annual events, gets underway in Barcelona, Spain. More than 80,000 people are expected to attend the four-day trade show, which will feature more than 2,000 mobile communications and connectivity companies from around the world.

Also on Monday, the United Nations Human Rights Council begins its 52nd regular session in Geneva.

Tuesday

The Supreme Court will consider the fate of President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness program, which is currently on hold. Biden’s program would offer up to $20,000 of debt relief to millions of qualified borrowers, but it has been met with legal challenges since it was announced.

It’s also Election Day in Chicago, where incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot faces a slate of eight challengers. Lightfoot is one of four Black mayors leading the four largest cities in America.

And an autobiography by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to be released amid speculation that he’s gearing up to launch a 2024 presidential bid.

Wednesday

The Conservative Political Action Conference — known as CPAC — will begin just outside Washington, DC. Billed as “the largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world,” CPAC will feature speeches from the three Republican presidential candidates who have announced their intention to run, as well as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has said he’s also considering a bid for the presidency.

March 1 also marks the beginning of Women’s History Month.

One Thing: Behind Ukraine’s ‘Will to Win’

In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward checks in from Kyiv one year after Russia invaded Ukraine. She tells us where the war could be headed next and shares stories of everyday Ukrainians who have put their lives on hold to help in the war effort. Listen here for more.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

Grogu — aka Baby Yoda — is back! Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” reunites the titular bounty hunter with his tiny yet mighty companion. The new season of “The Mandalorian” debuts on Disney+ Wednesday.

In theaters

Michael B. Jordan steps back into the ring on Friday in “Creed III.” Jordan plays boxer Adonis Creed, the son of the late Apollo Creed — Rocky Balboa’s formal rival. Noticeably absent from the film is Rocky himself — Sylvester Stallone — who is not reprising his role as Creed’s trainer.

What’s happening in sports

Batter up!

Major League Baseball’s first spring training games began this weekend and continue throughout today and every day this week.

For more of your favorite sports, head on over to Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Play me off

Ukrainian National Anthem

Presented without comment. (Click here to view)

