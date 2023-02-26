Michigan power line work continues, California gets breather

Some Michigan residents faced a fourth straight day in the dark Sunday as crews continued working to restore power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses in the Detroit metropolitan area following last week’s ice storm. In hard-hit southeastern Michigan, the state’s two main utilities _ DTE Energy and Consumers Energy _ reported more than 210,000 homes and businesses without power as of noon Sunday. About 173,000 of those were DTE customers, with Consumers Energy reporting about 37,000 of its customers without power. California, meanwhile, was getting a brief break Sunday from a powerful storm that on Saturday left Southern California rivers swollen to dangerous levels and brought snow to low-lying areas around Los Angeles.

By RICK CALLAHAN and CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.