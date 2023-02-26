Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injures after being shot on the northeast side of town Saturday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said they responded to the 5000 block of N Carefree Circle around 6:45 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting. They found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital.

Due to the nature of the injuries, CSPD said detectives from the Homicide Unit assumed responsibility for the investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.