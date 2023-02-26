Madonna’s older brother has died at age 66, family says

A family member says Madonna’s eldest sibling, Anthony Ciccone, has died. The announcement was made Saturday on Instagram by musician Joe Henry, who is married to Madonna’s sister. Henry says Ciccone “exited this earthly plane” Friday night. No details about how or where he died were included. Madonna liked the Instagram post, but did not comment on it. Public records show Ciccone was most recently living in Michigan, where he and his seven siblings grew up. Representatives for Madonna did not immediately return messages seeking more information.

By The Associated Press

