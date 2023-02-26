Dangerous winds to end the weekend

We’re looking at temperatures around ten degrees above average across the board today with dangerous winds mostly confined to the plains.

SUNDAY: We’ll start off in the 30’s for most places, warming up to the 50s and even the 60s out on the plains. We do however have another low pressure system moving in from the west coast, bringing high winds felt all across southern Colorado, but more dangerous gusts as high as 70 MPH out on the eastern plains. That system is likely bringing a few inches of snow to the high country and just some flurries to a dusting along I-25. It will quickly move out leaving clear skies for the evening hours.

MONDAY: It will be a dry, still windy and slightly cooler start to the work week with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.