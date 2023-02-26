2 backcountry skiers killed in avalanche northeast of Durango

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two backcountry skiers were killed after being buried in an avalanche Saturday near Vallecito Reservoir, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

CAIC said the skiers were reported overdue from their trip and the La Plata County Sheriff's Office began a search.

Just before midnight, CAIC said a Flight For Life helicopter saw an avalanche with tracks entering the avalanche and none exiting. La Plata County Search and Rescue found both skiers buried about four feet deep.

CAIC said their staff will visit the accident site on Sunday and publish a final report in the next week.