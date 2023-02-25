Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 5:28 AM

Overnight robbery in Colorado Springs leaves one man in hospital

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One man is expected to survive after being shot during a robbery early Saturday morning on the east side of town, according to Colorado Springs police.

Around 2:50 a.m. police said they responded to the 1300 block of North Academy Boulevard for reports of a robbery. One there, officers learned a man suffered a gunshot wound(s) and was taken to the hospital by a friend. CSPD said the man was expected to live from his injuries.

Detectives from the Robbery/Assault Unit were notified and assumed control of the investigation. Police said they believe it is an isolated incident and there is no known danger to the community.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content