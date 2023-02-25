Overnight robbery in Colorado Springs leaves one man in hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One man is expected to survive after being shot during a robbery early Saturday morning on the east side of town, according to Colorado Springs police.

Around 2:50 a.m. police said they responded to the 1300 block of North Academy Boulevard for reports of a robbery. One there, officers learned a man suffered a gunshot wound(s) and was taken to the hospital by a friend. CSPD said the man was expected to live from his injuries.

Detectives from the Robbery/Assault Unit were notified and assumed control of the investigation. Police said they believe it is an isolated incident and there is no known danger to the community.