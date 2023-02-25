Angela Bassett, ‘Wakanda Forever’ top NAACP Image Awards

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Angela Bassett won entertainer of the year at Saturday’s NAACP Image Awards on a night that also saw her take home a television acting trophy for “9-1-1.” The Marvel superhero sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which starred Bassett, won the best motion picture award at the ceremony, which was hosted by Queen Latifah and broadcast live on BET. Will Smith won the best actor award for “Emancipation.” Viola Davis won outstanding actress for the action epic “The Woman King,” a project she championed and starred in. “Abbott Elementary” won best comedy series during the show, which honors entertainers, athletes and writers of color.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.