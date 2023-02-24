The calculus of war: Tallying Ukraine toll an elusive task

GENEVA (AP) — Quantifying the toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine remains an elusive goal a year into the conflict. Estimates of the casualties, refugees and economic fallout from the war produce an incomplete picture of the deaths and suffering. Precise figures may never emerge for some of the categories international organizations are attempting to track. U.N. human rights experts count civilians killed and wounded, but know their tally falls significantly short. Neither Russia nor Ukraine has provided an accounting of their troop losses. Even the scope of the weaponry that Western countries have sent Ukraine is murky.

