Report: Istanbul bomb suspect killed in operation in Syria

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says Turkish forces have killed the alleged mastermind behind a deadly Istanbul street bombing, in an operation in northern Syria. The man, identified as Halil Menci, was “neutralized” in an operation by Turkish intelligence agents, the agency said, without providing further details. HaberTurk television said the operation took place on Feb. 22 in the town of Qamishli. The Nov. 13 bomb attack left six people dead. Turkish authorities blamed the attack on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party as well as Syrian Kurdish groups affiliated with it. The Kurdish militants have denied involvement. Turkey has launched several incursions into Syria and controls a chunk of territory along their joint border.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.