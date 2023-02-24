2 Pakistanis reach home after being freed from Guantanamo

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say two Pakistani brothers who were held by the United States at the Guantanamo Bay military prison for two decades have been freed and returned home. Pakistan’s announcement Friday said Abdul and Mohammed Rabbani are likely to be reunited with their families soon. The U.S. Defense Department confirmed the release. The brothers were arrested on suspicion of having links to al-Qaida in 2002 in Karachi, the country’s largest southern port city. Pakistani Sen. Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, chairman of the human rights committee of the upper house of Pakistan’s Parliament, tweeted that the brothers had reached Islamabad airport.

