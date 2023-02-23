Stockholm police head found dead after report criticized him

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A senior Swedish police officer has been found dead in his home, hours after the release of an internal report that found a conflict of interest regarding decisions he made about a former employee with whom he had a relationship. Police said Mats Löfving, the Stockholm region police chief, was found dead late Wednesday in his home. He was 61. The cause of death was not immediately clear and police opened an investigation as a matter of standard procedure. Löfving’s conduct was under review both by an internal audit and a criminal investigation, in a case that shook Sweden’s police leadership.

