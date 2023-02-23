Jill Biden: US committed to ensuring African voices ‘valued’

WINDHOEK, Namibia (AP) — U.S. first lady Jill Biden has told an enthused crowd of Namibian leaders that the futures of the U.S. and Africa are “intertwined.” She says that African voices and leadership are critical to solving the world’s most pressing challenges. Biden commented Thursday in Windhoek, Namibia at a luncheon held in her honor. The first lady is on a five-day visit to Africa as part of President Biden’s commitment to deepen engagement with African nations. She says the United States is committed to ensuring that African voices are heard and valued. She arrived Wednesday in Namibia, her first stop. She will also visit Kenya before she returns to Washington.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.