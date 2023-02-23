Israel approves over 7,000 settlement homes, groups say

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli settlement supporters and opponents say Israel’s far-right government has granted approval for the building of over 7,000 new homes in Jewish settlements in the West Bank. The move comes at a time of growing international opposition to construction in the occupied territory. Earlier this week, the U.N. Security Council strongly criticized Israeli settlement construction on occupied lands claimed by the Palestinians. The United States, Israel’s closest ally, blocked what would have been an even tougher legally binding resolution, with diplomats saying they had received Israeli assurances of refraining from unilateral acts for six months. The new approvals took place during a two-day meeting that ended on Thursday, in apparent contradict ion of those claims.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.