Supreme Court rules for Arizona inmate in death penalty case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled that a man on Arizona’s death row should be resentenced because jurors in his case were wrongly told that the only way to ensure he would never walk free was to sentence him to death. The 5-4 decision said John Montenegro Cruz should get a new penalty phase of his trial where it’s made clear to jurors that he’s ineligible for parole if he is sentenced to life in prison, instead of death. The case is important not only for Cruz, but also for other Arizona death row inmates whose juries received similar misinformation. Arizona currently has approximately 100 people on its death row. It’s not clear how many of those might be eligible for a new sentencing hearing.

