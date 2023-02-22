Pope at Lent’s start: end ‘dictatorship’ of the superficial

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has ushered in the solemn Christian Lenten period of sacrifice and reflection by encouraging people to cast off what he called the “dictatorship” of heavy agendas and superficial needs. Due to a knee problem, Francis had to forego participating in the traditional Ash Wednesday procession between two churches on Rome’s Aventine Hill. Instead, he presided over Mass after the procession in hilltop St. Sabina Basilica, where faithful gathered for the Catholic Church’s ritual distribution of ashes. Lent marks a 40-day period that can include fasting, prayer and works of charity in preparation for Easter, which this year is on April 9.

