Debate on abortion access turns to Wisconsin high court race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — National groups on both sides of the abortion fight are pledging significant spending in the race for a pivotal seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, tossing the perennial battleground state into the spotlight of the searing debate over abortion access. The winner of the April 4 general election will determine majority control of the court, which is expected to rule on cases affecting abortion, gerrymandered legislative districts and voting rights. The court currently has a 4-3 conservative tilt. It came within one vote of overturning President Joe Biden’s win in the state in 2020. A conservative and a liberal candidate survived Tuesday’s primary for the race to replace a retiring conservative justice.

