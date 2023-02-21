Lawsuit filed over fatal shooting of man by Georgia officer

ATLANTA (AP) — The family of a man who was fatally shot by a police officer says his rights under a federal disability discrimination law were violated because he was having a mental health crisis and officers weren’t adequately trained to respond. In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Atlanta, the family of Matthew Zadok Williams alleges “disability discrimination” and says DeKalb County had a “policy of failing to adequately train police officers to safely arrest persons with mental illness.” A county police officer shot and killed Williams on April 12, 2021, in the townhome community where he lived. A county spokesperson declined to comment on pending litigation.

