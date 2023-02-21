Colorado Springs School District 20 will host seven town halls to address new school times

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Frustrated Academy District 20 parents are pushing administrators to reconsider changing school start times. KRDO News Channel 13 went to the first of a series of district town halls about this controversial issue. Whether parents like it or not, in 2025 Academy School District 20 is changing its start time.

30 parents packed the administration building Tuesday, asking school leaders what they can do to avoid this. Some of those parents are worried about how they will get childcare for their children with these changes.

"We value our all-together time a lot, "said Michele Ensign, mom of four students who attend District 20. "So they were very concerned about how that was going to impact sports, any athletic activities, academics, after-school activities, as well as extracurricular activities," added Susan Fero, mother of two students who attend District 20.

D20 administrators took questions about the impacts of changing school start time schedules. The district currently has five different start times for elementary and middle schools.

"We know this is a big change for our families and we want to hear how this might impact in the coming year," said Susan Field, Academy School District 20 Superintendent.

D20 administrators believe changing start times could help with learning,

"Because our youth need more sleep," added Field.

According to research from the University of Colorado, kids aged 5-12 only need six hours of sleep, compared to teens who need anywhere from eight to nine hours of sleep.

Others believe the new schedules won't make much of a difference in the students' sleeping schedule.

"My older son isn't gaining any sleep because the house starts getting up at 6," added Ensign.

Administrators contend it could also resolve the bus driver shortage and address serious student mental health concerns.

"We have had a lot of youth suicide in our community and then coming out of the pandemic, we have unbelievable rates of anxiety and depression," said Field.

The schedule for the remaining town halls can be found on this website.