Analysis warns of food insecurity for 5.4 million Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An international initiative reports that more than 5.4 million people in Kenya will likely experience acute food insecurity beginning in March as East Africa faces the worst drought in decades. The analysis published on Tuesday by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification predicted an increase in the 4.4 million Kenyans currently facing high levels of food insecurity in a country with a population of about 47.5 million. The current figure represents a 43% increase compared to the same period last year. Kenyan President William Ruto last week led a national prayer day for rain and promised to institute policies that would ensure the country’s people have enough to eat.

