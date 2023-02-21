Alleged gang member pleads not guilty in California killings

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A man with alleged ties to a California prison gang has pleaded not guilty to killing six people, including a teenage mother and her baby, last month at a central California home connected to a rival gang. Rural Goshen, a community of about 3,000 people in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley, was stunned by the Jan. 16 massacre. Angel Uriarte pleaded not guilty Tuesday and remains held without bail. However, his attorney says the Tulare County sheriff and prosecutor have “poisoned the jury pool.” Uriarte and his co-defendant are charged with six counts of murder and other crimes.

