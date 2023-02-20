Swedish king is doing well after surgery in ‘heart area’

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf is doing well after undergoing a planned surgical procedure “in the heart area.” The royal household said Monday’s surgery “went according to plan and the King is doing well.” The official announcement did not elaborate on the nature of the surgery. The king is not known to have had surgery for a any serious ailment before. The king ascended the throne on Sept. 15, 1973 and is the longest reigning monarch in Sweden. Later this year, the king will celebrate his 50 years on the throne.

