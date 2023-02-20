Stage 1 Burn Ban in effect in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Stage 1 Burn Ban has been issued in Teller County.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) tells KRDO that the ban was put in place due to high winds across the county on Monday. Shortly before the TCSO announced the ban, a wildland fire broke out in the county, south of Florissant.

According to the sheriff's office, the fire was burning near the 11900 block of County Road 1. A pre-evacuation order was issued for residents near High Pasture and Cheyenne Circle but was lifted after the fire was contained.

Under a Stage 1 Burn Ban, open burning is banned on private and public lands in the county.

Exceptions to this include:

Use of charcoal grills, gas barbecues, and gas stoves or lanterns. All must be 10 feet away from combustible materials.

Campfires that are contained in a permanent fire ring in a developed and designated campground or picnic area. Fire rings must be at least 25 feet away from all structures. Fire rings must be less than three feet in length and width and must be at least 18 inches in depth. A water supply or fire extinguisher must be readily available. Campfires must be attended at all times.

Fires in fireplaces with buildings.

Use of chainsaws with fire extinguisher readily available.

Outdoor welding or cutting with fire extinguisher readily available.

The burn ban will be in effect until rescinded by the county.