13 people taken to hospitals after explosion and fire at Ohio metal factory

Thirteen people were taken to local hospitals after an explosion at a metal factory near Oakwood, Ohio, according to Captain Brian DiRocco with the Oakwood Village Fire Department.

The explosion was at the I. Schumann & Co. building, a metal alloy factory, according to CNN affiliate WOIO, who is at the scene.

At least two people are in critical condition at MetroHealth Medical Center, where four patients are being treated, according to Dorsena Drakeford, a media relations specialist at the center.

Several people have burn injuries, DiRocco said. All staff have been accounted for, he added. One additional person was treated at the site, DiRocco said.

The bulk of the fire was out as of 5 p.m., and crews are working on putting out hot spots, DiRocco said. The explosion and fire occurred around 3 p.m. Monday and left debris scattered around the area, he said.

Several fire departments responded to a large fire at the scene, the Twinsburg Fire Department said. The fire department sent one crew to respond to patients and they transported at least one person to the hospital, the department told CNN.

There is no word on what caused the fire, a Twinsburg Fire Department spokesperson said.

With the fire located in the area of Walton Hills and Oakwood, many rural fire departments are responding.

Stephenie Davis was at her job in Oakwood Village when she suddenly felt the entire building start to shake. She walked to a window and saw a “huge cloud of black smoke” coming from a building less than 1,000 feet away, Davis told CNN.

Davis and her coworkers went outside to see what happened and saw debris on the roof and scattered through the parking lot, she said.

“Some windows at our neighboring building in front of us were blown out, cars were damaged and debris was on the ground on fire,” Davis said.

Videos posted to Facebook show a large smoke cloud consuming the sky as flames continue to burn at a building across the street. Pictures show the burning debris in the parking lot next to a truck with dents and damage.

“Everyone was in shock and looking at their cars and the building where the smoke was exiting,” Davis said. “We heard another smaller boom and everyone started to either get in their cars to leave or go back into their work building for safety.”

The Twinsburg Fire Department is asking residents to stay away from the area as crews continue to work.

