EU targets more Iran officials, organizations over crackdown

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has imposed sanctions on 32 Iranians, including the culture and education ministers, intelligence officials and lawmakers accused of links to the security crackdown on protesters. The bloc on Monday also targeted two organizations. The protests began after the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the Islamic Republic’s morality police. They’ve grown into one of the most serious challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. At least 529 people have been killed in demonstrations, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran. Over 19,700 others have been detained by authorities amid a violent crackdown trying to suppress the dissent. Some have been executed.

