EU slaps sanctions on 9 more top Myanmar officials

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has imposed sanctions on nine officials in Myanmar as well as government departments and companies linked to rising violence, human rights abuses and security threats. Monday’s move saw the energy minister and top military brass hit with asset freezes and travel bans. The assets in Europe of defense ministry departments were also frozen. Myanmar was rocked by a military coup two years ago. The takeover was met with massive public opposition, which has since turned into armed resistance and what some United Nations experts have called a civil war.

