Crews extinguish grass fire near CSU-Pueblo softball field

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews from the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) responded to a grass fire just after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon on the CSU-Pueblo campus.

The fire was just west of the school's softball field and caused a game that was in progress to be evacuated.

The PFD said the fire grew to about half an acre before crews were able to contain it.

No structures were damaged due to the fire and no one was injured. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.