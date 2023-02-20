Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 4:08 PM

Crews extinguish grass fire near CSU-Pueblo softball field

Pueblo Fire Department

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews from the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) responded to a grass fire just after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon on the CSU-Pueblo campus.

The fire was just west of the school's softball field and caused a game that was in progress to be evacuated.

The PFD said the fire grew to about half an acre before crews were able to contain it.

No structures were damaged due to the fire and no one was injured. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content