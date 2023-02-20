Colorado legislators pushing for an end to horse slaughter for human consumption in state

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some Colorado legislators are pushing to ban horse slaughter for human consumption in the state through a newly proposed bill that's making its way through the statehouse.

SB23-038, known as Prohibit Equine Slaughter For Human Consumption, would keep Colorado horses out of the slaughterhouse, away from consumption where equine slaughter is allowed, and make it illegal for people to auction their horses for slaughter. Overall, it would help limit the number of horses that are slaughtered every year in the U.S. and then exported to other countries.

According to the American Journal of Veterinary Research, approximately 20,000 horses from the U.S. are sent to Mexico and Canada every year to get slaughtered.

Supporters of the bill said SB23-038 is the right and humane thing to do. Jennifer Wolf, a Colorado woman who works to rescue horses, said allowing these animals to be slaughtered is a "travesty."

“To slaughter a horse who very much so has emotions and feelings and the capacity to bound I think is a travesty and there are other answers besides overpopulation and therefore sending them off to get slaughtered,” said Wolf.

Wolf and others she works with have managed to rescue ten horses from the slaughter in the last few years. Many were rescued from Texas, Nevada, and Colorado.

The bill narrowly passed the State Agricultural Committee Thursday, Feb. 16.

Still, many don't agree with SB23-038.

“In my experience and I have been around horses my entire life. This is a last resort,” said Scott Dorenkamp, Life-stock manager for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

“People don’t raise horses for meat, although if they did, this would put them out of business. Whether you agree with eating horse meat or not, it is an accepted practice in other countries,” explained Dorenkamp.

Dorenkamp said putting an end to the slaughter and consumption of horses could financially ruin some ranchers. He believes supporters haven't considered what stopping horses from being slaughtered would do to their owners.

“Nobody ever talks about the welfare of the owners,” claims Dorenkamp.

The Agriculture Industry argues slaughter is "the most humane option for a horse," and that federal law already ensures the humane transportation of livestock.

However, Wolf said there are other options for ranchers and farmers out there struggling to keep their horses rather than resort to selling them for food.

“I think the key is making sure there is a place where it is non-judgmental to relinquish your horse and to a safe place and when they become a financial burden or they’re sick, elderly, lame being able to turn to a rescue and say hey we need help,” said Wolf.

The controversial bill is up for debate next in the Senate, with a discussion scheduled to begin Wednesday morning.