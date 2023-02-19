Skip to Content
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure, police say

<i>Mario Tama/Getty Images</i><br/>Police and EMS crews responded to a call at Disneyland about a woman who fell from a parking structure.
By Rebekah Riess, CNN

Anaheim Police said they are investigating the circumstances of the death of a woman who fell off a Disneyland parking structure Saturday night.

Anaheim Police and Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to the Mickey and Friends Parking Structure at the Disneyland Resort around 6:50 p.m. for reports of someone having “jumped or fallen” off the structure, police said.

Officers found an adult woman on the ground and rendered medical aid until EMS personnel arrived at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

An investigation is ongoing, Anaheim Police said.

CNN has reached out to the Disneyland for comment.

The multilevel parking structure is on the northwest edge of Disneyland in Anaheim. In December, a man in his 50s fell to his death at the parking structure in a suspected suicide, police told CNN affiliate KABC.

