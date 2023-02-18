Report: California bishop found dead of gunshot wound

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Roman Catholic bishop in Southern California has died of a gunshot wound. That’s according to officials and media reports. The Los Angeles Times reports that Bishop David O’Connell was found dead in Hacienda Heights around 1 p.m. Saturday. According to information from the Sheriff’s Department, homicide detectives responded to “a shooting death investigation.” A male adult victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene. Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez confirmed the death, saying O’Connell, a priest and later a bishop in the city for 45 years, “passed away unexpectedly.”

