Philippine plane with 4 aboard goes missing, search underway

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A small plane carrying four people has gone after taking off southeast of the Philippine capital and a search is underway. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines says the Cessna 340 left Albay province for Manila with a pilot, a crewmember and two passengers Saturday morning but has not been heard from since then. Aviation officials did not immediately provide details about the people onboard but said Philippine air force, coast guard and disaster-response agencies have been notified and asked to help in the search. Separately, a single-engine Cessna plane that went missing with six people on board Jan. 24 in northern Isabela province remains missing.

