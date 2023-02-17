Mainly sunny and warmer Friday

Plenty of sunshine and milder temps ahead for Friday afternoon.

TODAY: A weak ridge of high pressure will build across the area today, this will allow temperatures to climb into the mid and upper-40s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight with Saturday morning lows in the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: A mixture of sun and clouds for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid-50s. We will see some light snow in the mountains by Saturday night... while we stay dry here across the I-25 corridor. Warmer early next week with highs in the mid and upper-50s and a few low-60s Monday. Still a small chance for precipitation by the middle of next week.