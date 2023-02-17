Louisiana officer freed on $25K bond after fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A white Louisiana police officer is free on $25,000 bond following his arrest for fatally shooting an unarmed Black man who was trying to flee police responding to a domestic disturbance call earlier this month. Attorney Dhu Thompson, who represents Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler, told The Associated Press they’re disappointed charges were brought. But he said they’re prepared to defend the case in court. State police released body camera footage Thursday of the Feb. 3 encounter with 43-year-old Alonzo Bagley, as well as audio from the initial 911 call. Tyler’s arraignment is set for April 3.

